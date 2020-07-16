In a historical first, Latino students are the largest group admitted to University of California's freshman class

(CNN) For the first time in history, Latino students make up the largest ethnic or racial group of Californians admitted to the University of California for the upcoming school year.

Latinos surpassed Asian Americans to comprise 36% of the 79,953 students from California who were offered admission to at least one of the nine UC campuses, according to preliminary data released on Thursday.

Asian American students made up 35%, White students 21% and Black students 5%. American Indian and Pacific Islander students made up 0%, and 3% declined to state their race or ethnicity.

Overall, offers to California freshmen from underrepresented groups increased by 16% from last year, while the proportion of low-income students grew to 44%, up from 40%, according to a news release.

The nine undergraduate campuses offered admission to 119,054 freshmen, up from 108,178 last year.

