A kangaroo found hopping around South Florida was safely captured by police

(CNN) A South Florida police chase ended with a kangaroo in the back of a patrol car. Of course, it was the kangaroo they were chasing in the first place.

The kangaroo was taken to the department's stables, police said , and they later tweeted a video of the animal mulling about a wooden stall with grass to eat and a ball to play with.

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

CNN reached out to the police department to ask about the animal's owner and how it had escaped and is waiting to hear back. In the meantime, the department is sharing live updates about the kangaroo on its Twitter profile.

The hopping marsupial will be kept with police until it can be transferred to a licensed facility, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesperson told CNN. The FWC will investigate the incident.