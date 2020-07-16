A mom threw a belated gender reveal party for her transgender son 17 years after she 'got it wrong'

(CNN) Love and Brandon Gwaltney's gender reveal party started out like any other.

The couple from Akron, Ohio, wore matching outfits of pink and blue. There was a cake decorated with pink and blue sprinkles and a big question mark on top. And then, of course, there was the big box that typically contains the pink or blue balloons that serve to reveal the gender of their baby.

But as they counted down to one, what popped out were balloons of yellow, white, purple and black -- the colors of the nonbinary flag -- followed by their 17-year-old child, coming out to the world with his new pronouns of he, him and his.

"We wanted to announce that we got it wrong 17 years ago when we told the world we were having a little girl, and named that child McKenzie," Gwaltney, the mom, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "So we'd like to introduce you to our SON: Grey."

Schoolcraft enjoying his cake that was layered with the colors of the transgender pride flag.

Schoolcraft, a rising high school senior, helped organize the party. He chose the colors of the balloons to represent his nonbinary gender identity and the colors of the cake to be pink, white and blue to represent the colors of the transgender pride flag.

