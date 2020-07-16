DA's office plans to drop charges against man who was punched by an NYPD officer on subway

(CNN) The Manhattan District Attorney's office plans to drop charges against a man who was punched by a New York Police Department officer on a subway car, the office confirmed to CNN Wednesday night.

"This individual was charged with Assault because the arresting officer reported an injury requiring medical attention subsequent to the arrest," Manhattan District Attorney spokeswoman Caitlyn Fowles said in a statement Wednesday night.

"After a thorough investigation, our prosecutor intended to offer the individual an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal at his next court appearance. The District Attorney was provided with the available footage last night and determined that our office will advance the case for this purpose, dismiss the Assault charge, and offer an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal for the remaining misdemeanor charge."

The Legal Aid Society had called for the charges to be dropped against their client, who is only identified as a 30-year-old named Joseph, citing body camera footage in the case. They also called for two NYPD officers to be fired after they were involved in what the group says was a brutal attack on an individual in a New York City subway car.

"As we have previously stated, our office is continuing to review all aspects of this encounter, including any potential police misconduct," Fowles added in her statement. "Our office has charged dozens of uniformed officers for official misconduct and violence since 2010, and will continue to do so in any case where such charges are supported by the facts and the law."

Read More