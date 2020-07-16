Police groups want to paint a 'Blue Lives Matter' street mural in New York City, too

(CNN) A week after New York City painted a "Black Lives Matter" mural on a Manhattan street, groups associated with the pro-police movement "Blue Lives Matter" say they want one of their own.

Police advocacy groups Blue Lives Matter NYC and Standing Up for NYC have teamed up to call on NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio to paint a street mural near the New York Police Department headquarters at One Police Plaza.

"I think it was a positive form of action which will give people from all walks of life an option to express themselves and bring to light issues we as a nation need to come together to fix," Imperatrice said of the inspiration.

"The 'Blue Lives Matter' mural would raise awareness for both the physical and verbal abuse officers endure daily. It would also be a way to remember our fallen heroes who have lost their lives defending their cities," Imperatrice said. "Just as Black Lives Matter wants to bring attention to a subject, which they should, as are we."

