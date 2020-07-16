Russia likely tried to interfere in UK election, government says

London (CNN) British officials are "almost certain" that "Russian actors" sought to interfere in last year's general election, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday.

Covertly-acquired government documents were amplified online, Raab said, describing the activity as "completely unacceptable."

Documents relating to a UK-US Free Trade Agreement were leaked and published on the online forum website Reddit before the December 2019 election. The opposition Labour party -- unaware of their origins -- used them in the election campaign as the basis for allegations that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to sell parts of the British National Health Service to American health providers.

Raab said there was "no evidence of a broad-spectrum Russian campaign," but said the issue was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The announcement came amid a controversy over the reestablishment of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, which has been dormant since the 2019 election and is sitting on an unpublished report about Russian interference in British politics.

