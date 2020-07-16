Dutch city cuts ties with Polish twin over 'LGBT-free zone'

(CNN) A city in the Netherlands has severed ties with its sister city in Poland after the latter declared itself an "LGBT-free zone."

Nieuwegein, a city near Utrecht in central Netherlands, released a statement announcing the immediate end to its friendly relationship with the Polish city of Pulawy on Wednesday.

The Nieuwegein City Council called on the municipal executive council to sever ties on July 13 after becoming aware of recent reports on the treatment of members of the LGBT community in Pulawy.

"In Nieuwegein everyone is allowed to be who he or she is, regardless of his or her sexual orientation, gender, religion or ethnic origin," said alderman Marieke Schouten.

"LGBT-free zones like Pulawy are really unacceptable as far as we're concerned."

