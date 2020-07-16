Staying inside to beat the heat? You’re probably making good use of your TV. From shows and movies to video games and news broadcasts, our TVs are often our most-used gateways to entertainment. What better time than summer, then, to snag a new one for the living room?

Amazon’s running a sale on a variety of Samsung TVs, with 4K QLED units up to 20% off in various sizes from relatively modest 43-inch units to massive 85-inch behemoths ready to take center stage in any room you place them in. Here’s a rundown of what you can pick up today while the sale’s going on.

Samsung Frame QLED LS02 Series 4K TV

Several sizes within Samsung’s 4K Frame QLED LS03 Series are 10% off, making for some attractive prices. The “Frame” moniker comes from the fact that the TV can be used as a display for a series of artwork or photos. It’s meant to be wall-mounted to mimic the appearance of a painting or virtual art display, complete with a built-in Art Store that lets you purchase pieces or subscribe to artists’ bodies of work to show off on your wall. Plus, its built-in brightness and motion sensor automatically adjust the screen for more realistic displays based on the time of day and lighting in the area to either dim the screen or turn off to save energy.

Of course, as a TV, it’s more than formidable enough for viewing your favorite movies and shows. Frame TVs utilizes a quantum processor to upscale anything you watch into 4K with 100% color volume, and thanks to quantum dot technology, offers over a billion shades of color. Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) tech ensures it enhances voices in scenes with quiet speaking so you can focus on the dialogue. Plus, included Alexa support means you can use your own voice to control the TV. You can choose from five different sizes in this particular sale.

Samsung Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K TV - 43-inch ($897.99, originally $999.00; amazon.com )

Samsung Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K TV - 50-inch ($1097.99, originally $1299.00; amazon.com )

Samsung Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K TV - 55-inch ($1297.99, originally $1499.00; amazon.com )

Samsung Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K TV - 65-inch ($1797.99, originally $1999.00; amazon.com )

Samsung Frame QLED LS03 Series 4K TV - 75-inch ($2597.99, originally $2999.00; amazon.com)

Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV

Samsung’s QLED Q80T series is a great option for those of us who aren’t as interested in wall-mounting, as it offers a suite of fantastic options for great prices. You get Ambient Mode, which helps to camouflage your TV by allowing the display to show at-a-glance information or a color matching your space, instead of seamless blending to display artwork. It also features quantum HDR, a quantum 4K processor to take content and upscale for 4K resolution and over a billion shades of color with quantum dot tech like The Frame series, along with Alexa built-in and the same AVA.

Most importantly for those worried about how they’ll set up their living spaces, it comes with a stand, so you don’t have to mount the TV (no matter which size you choose — and there are three different options on sale).

Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV - 49-inch ($897.99, originally $1099.00; amazon.com )

Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV - 65-inch ($1497.99, originally $1799.00; amazon.com )

Samsung QLED Q80T Series 4K TV - 75-inch ($2297.99, originally $2799.99; amazon.com)

Samsung QLED Q90T Series 4K TV

The upgraded Q90T series is pricier than the Q80T TVs on sale, but you get improvements to picture and a few larger size optionsl. Sizes above 55-inch models allow for Directional Full Array to improve lighting zones behind the screen, which should make whites brighter and the black coloring deeper. This line also includes Quantum HDR 16X for the most vivid picture possible, as well as the same object-tracking sound features and quantum 4K processor as Samsung’s other TVs, which bring billions of colors into play with the help of AI. Alexa is included to handle voice queries and controls, and you can view these TVs from practically any angle.

You can also opt for one of the largest TVs in this entire sale thanks to this product line, with a stunning 85-inch TV as part of the lineup.

Samsung QLED Q90T Series 4K TV - 55-inch ($1497.99, originally $1799.99; amazon.com )

Samsung QLED Q90T Series 4K TV - 65-inch ($1997.99, originally $2697.99; amazon.com )

Samsung QLED Q90T Series 4K TV - 75-inch ($2997.99, originally $3799.99; amazon.com )

Samsung QLED Q90T Series 4K TV - 85-inch ($3997.99, originally $5299.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.