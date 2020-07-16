If you’re ready to venture outside again, but find yourself in need of some new gear, you’re in luck: Columbia’s Summer Sale is officially on. This sale boasts up to 40% on a range of items (though we found some items up to 60% off).

The sale covers apparel for men, women, kids and even includes shoes, and with more than 1,500 products to choose from — from sturdy rain jackets and hiking boots to airy shirts and shorts — now’s a better time than ever to gear up for your next summer adventure.

These low prices last until August 10, so you have plenty of time to find exactly what you need to make the most out of the warm weather. We picked out some of our favorite deals from the massive sale, but you can check out everything that’s on sale here.

Men’s Kestrel Trail Shorts ($31.50, originally $45; columbia.com)

Men's Kestrel Trail Shorts

These shorts are light, moisture-wicking and perfect for days outside with UPF 50 sun protection built in. Plus, there are plenty of pockets and an adjustable waistband to make long days on the trails more comfortable.

Men’s PFG Slack Tide Camp Shirt (starting at $24, originally $40; columbia.com)

Men's PFG Slack Tide Camp Shirt

This shirt is equipped for any outdoor adventure with a mesh back, UPF 50 sun protection and sweat-wicking fabric. It’s also stylish enough to wear on a normal day out. Four color options are on sale at $24, including two shades of green, a blue shirt and a grey one.

Men’s Columbia Lodge Cargo Shorts ($24.99, originally $55; columbia.com)

Men's Columbia Lodge Cargo Shorts

The perfect balance of comfort and performance, these shorts are made from a cotton-poly blend, but still tout UPF 50 and sweat-wicking fabric. They’re sure to become your go-to short for days out in the woods or lounging in a hammock.

Men’s Watertight II Jacket (starting at $35.99, originally $90; columbia.com)

Men's Watertight II Jacket

For those unexpected squalls, you need a light and reliable raincoat. The Watertight II stuffs down into its own pocket and is built with Omni-Tech, which is both waterproof and breathable. Six colors are on sale for $35.99 and one green shade is $59.99.

Coolhead II Zero Booney ($31.50, originally $45; columbia.com)

Coolhead II Zero Booney

Embrace your inner trail dad with this sun-blocking hat. Not only does it have UPF 50 sun protection, but it also utilizes Columbia’s Omni-Freeze ZERO technology, which actually cools down the fabric the more you sweat.

Women’s Arcadia Casual Jacket ($44.90, originally $110; columbia.com)

Women's Arcadia Casual Jacket

This jacket is built with Omni-Tech, keeping you nice and dry when a surprise storm rolls through. It comes in six different colors to keep you protected from the rain in style.

Women’s Zero Rules Short Sleeve Shirt ($30, originally $40; columbia.com)

Women's Zero Rules Short Sleeve Shirt

Built with Omni-Freeze, this short sleeve is a must-have if you’re going to be working up a sweat outside. Whether you’re running, hiking or it’s just blazing hot outside, this shirt is your best bet to stay cool this summer.

Women’s PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt ($23.90, originally $40; columbia.com)

Women's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt

This button-down has a mesh-lined back so you won’t get too sweaty when you’re adventuring outside. Perfect for fishing, hiking or any other outdoor activity you can think of, this shirt is packed with technology that’ll keep you safe from the sun. Four colors are currently on sale for $23.90.

Women’s Sandy River Cargo Shorts ($22.49, originally $45; columbia.com)

Women's Sandy River Cargo Shorts

Stylish, comfy and built for the trails, this pair of shorts is the total package. They’re equipped with UPF 40 sun protection and an adjustable waistband, and the brown, blue and orange colorways are all marked down.

Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot ($59.99, originally $90; columbia.com)

Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot

One necessity for taking on the outdoors: a good pair of hiking boots. If you don’t have yours yet, check out this waterproof pair that features a lightweight midsole and traction rubber to keep you supported while you pound out the miles.

For more great deals on Columbia and more, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.