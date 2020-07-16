Militant groups use murder, arson to enforce lockdown in Colombia, says rights organization

(CNN) Armed groups in Colombia are using killings and other forms of violence to force civilians to follow their rules to slow coronavirus transmission, Human Rights Watch alleged on Wednesday.

"In communities across Colombia, armed groups have violently enforced their own measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said José Miguel Vivanco , Americas director at Human Rights Watch.

The organization reported several killings which local authorities concluded had been retaliation for not following the measures created by these groups. HRW also detailed attacks on vehicles, threats, and coercion.

HRW said it interviewed 55 people in 13 states in Colombia including community leaders, prosecutors, staff at humanitarian organizations, police officers and local residents. The organization says it also reviewed 20 pamphlets signed by armed groups that appeared to be authentic and worked with other local sources.

One pamphlet from an armed group cited by HRW warned, "Those who fail to comply will be held to account under our law with his own life ... Either you comply or you die."

