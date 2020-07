Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died, son says

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) Zindzi Mandela, South Africa's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died, her son Zondwa Mandela told South Africa's public broadcaster, SABC, Wednesday.

"This doesn't mean that she died from Covid complications, but simply that she tested positive for it," Mandela said during the broadcast. "There were several other tests done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death."

He went on to say the family is awaiting full autopsy results.

Zindzi Mandela, Nelson and Winnie Mandela's youngest daughter died early Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59.

Her funeral, according to her son, is scheduled for Friday, a day before the annual Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, an annual celebration of his birthday.

