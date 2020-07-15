5 years after its Pluto flyby, New Horizons spacecraft forges ahead

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Have 3D glasses? You can view these stereo images that reveal the distance of the stars from their backgrounds, as seen by New Horizons. On the left is Proxima Centauri and on the right is Wolf 359. Hide Caption 1 of 46

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The newly renamed object Arrokoth, once known as Ultima Thule, is ultrared, smooth and covered in organic complex molecules. New Horizons flew past the distant Kuiper Belt Object on January 1, 2019. Hide Caption 2 of 46

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons images revealed that craters on Pluto and Charon were made by small Kuiper Belt objects. Hide Caption 3 of 46

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto in July 2015, it captured this image of the major mountain ranges where it meets a vast icy plain called Sputnik Planitia. The ridges in these photos have now been identified as dunes made of solid methane ice grains. Hide Caption 4 of 46

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons photographed what scientists are calling "bladed" terrain near the heart-shaped region of the dwarf planet. This 3-D image was created using two images taken about 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was snapped about 16,000 miles (25,000 kilometers) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 kilometers) away. Break out your 3-D glasses for the best view. Hide Caption 5 of 46

Photos: New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic mountains that are covered in methane snow on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains stretching across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3. Hide Caption 6 of 46