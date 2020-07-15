(CNN) Methane emissions are at their highest level ever, with agriculture and fossil fuels the biggest drivers, according to new research.

Climate models suggest that continued increases in methane levels could see global temperatures increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius by 2100, researchers from the Global Carbon Project said in a statement published Wednesday.

Researchers looked at methane emissions from 2000 to 2017, the last year for which complete global data are available, and warn that the current path leads toward a "dangerous temperature threshold," according to the statement.

Both natural disasters, such as wildfires, floods and droughts, and social disruptions, including mass migrations and famines, would become "almost commonplace," it said.

Methane is 28 times more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat over 100 years, the team said, and human activity accounts for more than half of methane emissions.

