USC will award $4,000 scholarships per semester to students who stay at home

(CNN) The University of Southern California's financial aid office announced it will award up to $8,000 in scholarships to students who would normally receive financial aid for housing but decide to stay home this school year.

"For most of you, it has been difficult to plan for the year ahead without knowing where you will be living in the fall," USC's Dean of Financial Aid Thomas McWhorter said in an email to students on Tuesday, obtained by CNN.

"With COVID cases on the rise in Los Angeles, there continues to be uncertainty in our fall plans, and we realize that is a particular challenge to students receiving financial aid."

The scholarships will be awarded after student housing plans are finalized, according to McWhorter's email. Students are eligible to receive $4,000 for the fall semester and another $4,000 for the spring.

Undergraduates who are not living at home, but off campus, will also receive the maximum amount of financial aid credit from the university, the letter said.

