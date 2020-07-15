A 33-year-old tech CEO was found dismembered in a New York apartment, law enforcement source says

(CNN) A 33-year-old tech CEO was found dismembered in a luxury New York condo, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The New York Police Department confirmed a man had been found dead Tuesday in an apartment in Manhattan's Lower East Side. The source identified the man as tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada , Nigeria's motorcycle ride-hail company.

Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage Monday evening, getting into the elevator in his apartment building in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the source said.

A man dressed in all back -- who, according to police, is suspected to be Saleh's assailant -- is seen in the video entering the elevator with him, according to the official. The elevator in Saleh's building goes straight into the apartment units there, the source said.

Once inside Saleh's apartment, the alleged assailant started to attack him, the source said.

