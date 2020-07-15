'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams among 87 arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

(CNN) "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams was among 87 protesters arrested outside a home owned by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The protesters, who occupied the front yard of the home and chanted support for Breonna Taylor, were arrested Tuesday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed when she was shot eight times by police after officers broke down the door to her Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Protestors raise their fist outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday afternoon in Graymoor-Devondale.

Police confirmed to CNN that Williams was among those arrested.

Williams had posted an Instagram photo earlier Tuesday that said, "It's a beautiful day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor," and the caption, "We're in Louisville and our bottom line is there MUST be JUSTICE for #BREONNATAYLOR."