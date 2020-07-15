Couple finds out they're living with thousands of bees after fresh honey drips down their walls

(CNN) A Pennsylvania couple didn't know they had house guests until lines of fresh honey started dripping down the walls of their home's mudroom.

Andrea Isabell and her husband Justin have lived in their 100-year-old home in Perkasie for five years and told CNN they haven't had any major issues with it, apart from run-of-the-mill repairs that come with owning an older home.

On Friday, Andrea said her neighborhood received heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay, so they thought the streams coming down the wall of their mudroom were from water damage.

Saturday morning, the couple took a closer look and realized the liquid was actually fresh honey.

"We've never heard any buzzing or anything," Andrea said. "When we saw the stream coming down the wall, we just kind of worked our way up."

