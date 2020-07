North Carolina city votes to approve reparations for Black residents

(CNN) In a historic move, the city of Asheville, North Carolina, voted unanimously to approve a reparations resolution for Black residents Tuesday night.

Asheville, which is 83% White and 12% Black , formally apologized for the role it played in slavery and implementing racist policies.

The resolution, which passed in a 7-0 city council vote, does not mandate direct cash payments to descendants of slaves, or 40 acres and a mule. Instead, the city plans to make investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.

The resolution calls for "forming policy and programs that will establish the creation of generational wealth and address reparations due in the black community," as well as asking the state legislature and federal government to do the same.

The reparations battle has been long fought in the political arena. It hit the national spotlight again after the death in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with Democratic lawmakers in Congress calling for a vote on a bill to study reparations.

