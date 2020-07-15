New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says masks won't be required when students return in the fall

(CNN) If New Hampshire schools return to in-person classes in the fall, masks will not be mandated despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone wear a mask around other people in public.

Instead, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is giving school districts and teachers the option to design models tailored to their specific situations.

New Hampshire has released guidance on how schools should safely reopen in the fall. The guidance does not prescribe an overarching requirement needed for them to reopen, Sununu said on Tuesday, noting the wide disparities between rural, urban and suburban areas.

The governor said the goal was to keep things "flexible so they can open today," but then to "remain dynamic as they go through the fall semester."

"A safe return to school in September 2020 is the primary goal, with accommodations for individuals, students and educators, who due to underlying health concerns are not able to return to in person learning," the guidance states.

