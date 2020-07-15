Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) An all-Black Georgia high school football team was finally given the recognition it deserves when it was presented with state championship rings 50 years after a historic win.

In 1969, the Houston High Indians football team won the state championship -- a first for the city of Perry in middle Georgia.

But because it was the era of segregation and Houston High was all-Black, not much was made of the victory.

There was no celebration. No parade. No championship rings or memorabilia.

As CNN affiliate WSB put it: "The welcome sign in Perry, in Houston County, reads 'Where Georgia comes together.' But in 1969 it was deeply divided."

Read More