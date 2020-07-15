Colorado man survives bear attack in his kitchen

(CNN) A Colorado man knew something was wrong when he heard a commotion early Friday morning in the Aspen house where he's staying with his kids.

"I laid in bed thinking, 'I really hope this isn't a bear,'" Dave Chernosky told CNN. "I figured it probably was, but I was sure hoping for something else once I got into the kitchen."

He said the large black bear, estimated at about 400 pounds, was standing at the refrigerator when he walked in the room. The animal had opened drawers and cabinets and thrown stuff around.

He was able to keep the kitchen island between them and then tried to coax the bear into the garage to get it outside.

The plan seemed to work, but Chernosky said the bear got spooked when he hit the garage door opener, and it came back in the house.

Read More