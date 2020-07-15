Scientists strapped a tiny camera to a beetle to test just how small video technology can get

(CNN) Scientists have developed a tiny wireless camera that can ride on the back of an insect, giving users a bug's-eye view of the world.

Researchers at the University of Washington in the US developed the technology to test the potential of miniature cameras. Their device weighs about 250 milligrams -- around one-tenth the weight of a playing card -- and streams video to a smartphone at one to five frames per second.

Sitting on a mechanical arm that can pivot 60 degrees, the camera allows a viewer to capture a high-resolution, panoramic shot or track a moving object. As well as recording everything an insect sees, it can be used as the "eyes" for small robots.

But its development, which showed how recording devices could potentially shrink until virtually invisible, will raise concerns about privacy.

"We have created a low-power, low-weight, wireless camera system that can capture a first-person view of what's happening from an actual live insect or create vision for small robots," senior author Shyam Gollakota said in a statement.

Read More