Baton Rouge Police investigating officer who used knee to restrain 17-year-old suspect

(CNN) The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a traffic stop earlier this month that ended with an officer using his knee to restrain a 17-year-old boy.

The department says it was prompted by video shot by a bystander and posted to social media, appearing to show the suspect face-down on the street with an officer's knee over him as his hands are in the process of being restrained.

"We must make sure that we have conducted a process based solely on the law, and not on emotions," Chief Murphy Paul said at a Monday news conference. The chief says they can't reveal the 17-year-old's name or what led to the boy's restraint because he is a juvenile. "I just spoke to the family of the young man, and I can tell you they are upset," said Chief Paul.

The department released bodycam and dashcam video Tuesday -- showing portions from several angles of the July 6 incident -- after getting permission from a juvenile court judge. The apprehension followed a 54-minute police chase in which the juvenile was a passenger.

Internal Affairs Commander Sgt. Myron Daniels says a key factor in determining whether the officer's force was justified will be the exact placement of the officer's knee. "A knee on a back is used as a control method, but not on the neck. The neck is off-limits," Daniels said. "And as you can see, based on that, at no point was the subject, the juvenile's air restricted in any way."

