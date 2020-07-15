Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II

(CNN) The 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade, held every New Year's Day in Pasadena, California, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, parade officials said Wednesday.

"While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host the parade, we believe that not doing so will prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Rose Parade for generations to come," said David Eads, Tournament of Roses Chief Executive Director in a news release.

The parade, which has been held since 1891, has been canceled only three times before -- during WWII years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

Parade officials cited Gov. Gavin Newsom's phase 4 reopening schedule and consideration of health restrictions as their reason for canceling the 2021 parade.

Eads said that planning for the parade typically begins in February the year prior, and advance planning is required by band and equestrian units.

