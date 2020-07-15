Easy, fun and delicious ways to get healthy this summer

(CNN) With the brighter, longer and hotter days of summer upon us, it's really a perfect time to maintain your health and fitness. The season invites us to eat a little lighter and be more active outdoors.

And if your desire to engage in healthful summertime habits is also a reaction to a few or more pounds gained over the past few difficult months, please be kind to yourself.

While we may have indulged in bigger portions or more snacks than usual due to the stresses associated with being quarantined or sick at home, it's important not to judge ourselves for the ways we chose to cope during such an uncertain time.

After all, being kind and compassionate to ourselves is important for our mental health, and it can affect our future behaviors, too. So forget what you did before today.

Instead, consider each day a new opportunity to indulge your health and wellness by making very simple adjustments to your daily routine.