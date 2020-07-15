Sure, Ugg might forever be associated with the sheepskin booties that have been ubiquitous for the past decade (and then some). But the brand also offers plenty of lighter, year-round styles that are just as comfortable and just as well-made. And no, it’s not just shoes: The label makes cool and cozy accessories, loungewear and outerwear, too.

Now, during the Ugg Closet Sale, men’s, women’s and kids’ styles are up to 50% off — ideal if you’re stocking up for the last months of summer, the coming fall, or you’re just after a cozy new bathrobe for slow WFH mornings.

We’ve rounded up some of the best picks from the sale below, but there’s plenty more to check out. It lasts all week, but be sure to shop soon — styles are selling fast.

Pismo Sneaker Low Leather Sneaker ($90.99, originally $130; ugg.com)

This luxe sneaker seamlessly goes from the office to evening, thanks to its sleek good looks, charcoal leather upper, lamb leather lining and sockliner for all-day comfort.

Ethan Bomber Jacket ($156.99, originally $225; ugg.com)

A highly layer-able (and highly stylish) bomber like this one is ready for any season. This particular version comes equipped with weather-resistant polyester. Plus, it’s low on bulk, so it’s easy to roll up into a backpack for when the weather changes on a cool summer evening.

Pismo Sneaker Slip-On ($83.99, originally $120; ugg.com)

Perfect for casual everyday wear, these nubuck black slides are made with enerG Comfort System insoles and designed to be worn without socks for slip-on-and-go ability.

Lynnden Sandal ($83.99, originally $120; ugg.com)

The two-strap sandal gets a stylish flatform update that goes with everything. It keeps you comfy in the meantime, thanks to UGG’s Imprint footbed, which offers three layers of cushioning foam and support (including a layer of memory foam).

Duffield II Bathrobe ($90.99, originally $130; ugg.com)

As cozy as that plush blanket that you always curl up with on the couch, this super-comfy robe is made from double-knit fleece to keep you wrapped in comfort.

Aureo II Suede Bootie ($55.99, originally $140; ugg.com)

This waterproof suede (yes, you read that right) is seam-sealed and goes great with late summer’s and fall’s cropped jeans and long skirts.

Purl Bootie ($29.99, originally $60; ugg.com)

Just leaving these adorable knit baby booties here.

Delta Sandal ($24.99, originally $50; ugg.com)

These sandals are built to handle wherever wandering little toddlers find themselves exploring, with antimicrobial lining and machine-washable fabric. Plus, the cheery pop of red is perfect for summer’s colorful outfits.

Allairey Sandal ($37.99, originally $55; ugg.com)

Embellished with abundant poppies and a braided, espadrille-like sole, these cute-as-a-button toddler sandals also boast a super-comfy insole with microfiber wrapping.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.