If you’re big into gaming or creating, you know the woes of running out of virtual space. And while storage doesn’t always come cheap, it’s pretty inexpensive right now on Amazon. Western Digital and SanDisk are offering up to 25% off on a variety of products from SSDs and microSD cards to flash drive for one day only.

SSDs, HDDs and cloud storage

In terms of hard drives, it’s hard to beat an external SSD. The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable External SSD is a prime example. It comes with 500GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage, depending on just how much you need to store. And, of course, SSDs have super-fast data transfer speeds — a read speed of up to 1050MB per second in the case of this SanDisk drive.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable External SSD (starting at $95.99, originally starting at $121.16; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for pure size, Western Digital’s P10 Game Drive is where it’s at. With up to 5TB of storage, this traditional external HDD isn’t joking when it comes to storage. Plus, it’s designed to interface with PC, PS4 and XBox One in case your triple-A titles are starting to get overcrowded.

Western Digital’s P10 Game Drive (starting at $79.99, originally starting at $89.99; amazon.com)

Finally, for both storage and backups, you can invest in your very own cloud storage with a Western Digital My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network. With options ranging up to 16TB, you can keep just about anything on this baby. Plus, you can set up automatic file synching to keep up-to-date backups of your computers, fit with encryption and password protection.

Western Digital My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network (starting at $150.99, originally starting at $159.99; amazon.com)

Here are the other drives on sale in this Gold Box:

Western Digital My Passport SSD External Portable Drive (starting at $72.99, $99.99; amazon.com )

Western Digital Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD (starting at $64.99, originally starting at $99.99; amazon.com )

SanDisk SSD PLUS Internal SSD (starting at $94.99, originally starting at $109.99; amazon.com )

Western Digital Red NAS Internal Hard Drive (starting at $212.99, originally starting at $299.99; amazon.com )

Western Digital Blue PC Hard Drive (starting at $44.99, originally starting at $109.99; amazon.com )

G-Technology All-Terrain Portable External Hard Drive (starting at $79.99, originally starting at $125.93; amazon.com )

Western Digital Playstation 4 Gaming Drive (starting at $79.99, originally starting at $89.99; amazon.com )

Western Digital Xbox One Gaming Drive (starting at $99.99, originally starting at $109.99; amazon.com )

Western Digital Elements Desktop Hard Drive (starting at $89.99, $129.45; amazon.com )

Western Digital My Book Desktop External Hard Drive (starting at $89.99, originally starting at $149.99; amazon.com)

SD and microSD cards

For big storage in a tiny package, you can’t go wrong with a microSD card. SanDisk’s Extreme MicroSD Card tops off at 1TB. Transfer loads of videos and photos with this durable little microSD card. For devices that only read regular SD cards, you’ll receive an adapter along with the card itself.

SanDisk’s Extreme MicroSD Card (starting at $14.99, originally starting at $33.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, you can’t go wrong with Nintendo-themed microSD cards. Specifically, the SanDisk MicroSD Card for Nintendo Switch. Each size option is made after an iconic Nintendo symbol. With 64GB, you get a gold and white Triforce from The Legend of Zelda series. At 128GB, power up with a Super Mushroom from the Super Mario Bros. And finally, at 256GB you’re treated to a Super Star from the same series.

SanDisk MicroSD Card for Nintendo Switch (starting at $18.49, originally starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

No need for the “micro” part? No problem. Pick up a SanDisk Extreme PRO SD Card. With a maximum of 512GB of storage on sale, there’s plenty of room for 4K videos and loads of photos. Like its microSD companion, it’s also built to be a durable, reliable source of storage.

SanDisk Extreme PRO SD Card (starting at $12.99, originally starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

More available microSD and SD cards are below:

SanDisk Extreme SD Card (starting at $9.99, originally starting at $18.99; amazon.com )

SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card with Adapter (starting at $6.19, originally starting at $10.98; amazon.com)

Flash drives

Last, but not least, SanDisk is offering a handful of on-sale flash drives to choose from. There’s the SanDisk Ultra Fit Flash Drive. Despite its miniscule size, this drive holds up to 512GB of storage. And it’s powered by USB 3.1 for read speeds of up to 130MB per second.

SanDisk Ultra Fit Flash Drive (starting at $6.49, originally starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

For Apple lovers out there, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad is probably unlike any flash drive you’ve seen. Instead of USB Type-C, this connector is a lightning, meaning it can interface with your iPhone and iPad. It maxes out at 256GB, which isn’t a ton of space, but this is a great device for backing up files and media alike from your device of choice. You can also set it to automatically back up photos and videos with the iXpand Drive app.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad (staring at $44.99, originally starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.