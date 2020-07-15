CNN Underscored partnered with GNC to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Needless to say, we’re living in perilous times — not just because of, well, everything, but also because it can be genuinely hard to remember to take care of yourself while you’re trying to do your part to save the world.

The smart thing to do is to get a little help and make self-care easier than ever. GNC offers that help, with products designed to keep your body healthy and fit and to help you take the medical precautions we all need to think about in 2020. Plus, CNN Underscored readers can get 20% off site-wide with code CNN20 until July 19.

The Maji Sports-Printed PVC Yoga Mat ($29.99), for example, makes a half-hour of asanas a breeze. It’s made of material that’s dense enough for you to do your downward-facing dog comfortably on your porch or in your living room, and it’s nonslip, even when it’s covered in perspiration. It means you can stretch your muscles and get your endorphins going even in the smallest of confined spaces.

Speaking of confined spaces, with gyms verboten in so many places right now, the Fitccessory Mini Loop Resistance Bands ($21.99 for a three-pack) mean you don’t have to let your triceps and quads melt away just because you can’t make it to the corner fitness center. With three different levels of resistance, the bands let you engineer your own at-home gym and keep yourself toned while not having to venture out to risky locations.

And let’s not forget that a workout’s still a workout, whether you do it outdoors, at the gym, or inside your own home — and it can feel like it for the rest of the day. The Maji Sports Fitness & Recovery Bundle ($276.99) turns your knots and sore muscles into butter, relieving tension and reducing that post-workout stress, so you don’t feel like you’ve just ridden the Kentucky Derby without a saddle.

Of course, if you do have to go outside, you’re going to want to reduce the risk to yourself and others as much as possible. GNC has you covered there, too. The GNC Personal Adult Cloth Face Mask ($4.99) is an inexpensive, responsible way to follow CDC guidelines to keep yourself and others as safe as possible under the current conditions. It’s made of a blended cotton, with supportive ear loops to make it comfortable enough for all-day use, plus it’s washable and reusable. GNC sells a kids’ version by Zorbitz, too ($4.99).

Besides the aerosolized pathogens that put you at risk when someone sneezes, coughs or simply breathes too close to you, disease can be spread if you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your face with your unsanitized hand. Uncle Bud’s Hand Sanitizer ($9.99 for 8 ounces or $4.99 for a 2-ounce pocket-carry bottle) is a safe way to kill bacteria and viruses on your skin before they can do any damage and contains 70% ethyl alcohol. (The CDC recommends using alcohol-based sanitizers of at least 60% ethyl alcohol to kill any coronavirus on your hands.)

Living in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t have to mean you can’t live well. GNC’s products are designed to make doing just that as easy as possible. And its nonprofit arm, the GNC Live Well Foundation, works to help others live well by partnering with organizations like the American Red Cross and Fit Ops Foundation to improve the wellness of the underserved, especially children and women.

