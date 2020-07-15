It’s becoming increasingly clear that remote work could become the new normal, so if you haven’t already, now is a good time to consider upgrading your home office. Whether you’re trying to punch up an existing setup or make a temporary situation feel more permanent, one key upgrade you should make is swapping out that dining room chair for an actual office chair that won’t wreak havoc on your back.

In an effort to discover which office chairs are actually comfortable, we spent more than a month testing 11 different options varying in price, function and style. We compared important features, like back and lumbar support, and dug into whether more expensive options are really worth the extra money. In the end, two chairs sat comfortably at the top for us:

A quick look at the winners

The Steelcase Series 1 scored among the highest overall, standing out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. At $415, the Steelcase Series 1 beat out most of its pricier competitors across testing categories, scoring less than a single point lower than our highest-rated chair, the $1,036 Steelcase Leap, easily making it the best bang for the buck and a clear winner for our best office chair overall.

The Alera Elusion Series Multifunction Chair, priced at $174, emerged as our best budget pick, standing up to (and in some cases far surpassing) office chairs that retail for more than five times its price point, particularly in the comfort and adjustability categories.

A deep dive into the winners

Best overall office chair: Steelcase Series 1 (starting at $388.99; amazon.com or $415, wayfair.com)

PHOTO: Hayley Saltzman/CNN PHOTO: Hayley Saltzman/CNN

On its website, Steelcase proffers a good deal of information about what makes a quality office chair. The basics: It should “flex with you — helping you change postures while you sit; fit the natural contour of your back; move as you do,” while also allowing your arms to stay straight on your desk and your eyes level with your screen while you recline. After spending nine workdays testing three different Steelcase models, we feel safe in saying Steelcase knows what it’s talking about.

While all three of the Steelcase chairs received high scores in our testing pool, the Series 1, Steelcase’s most affordable option, blends exceptional comfort and value better than any chair we tested.

At first glance, the chair’s aesthetic is unassuming, with simple, clean lines and a compact size. When compared with the other products we tested, which sometimes had sharp angles, oddly elongated backrests and unnecessarily large armrests, we found the Series 1 to be one of the better-looking office chairs in our pool.

But when talking about chairs, it’s more important that they’re easy on your back than on your eyes. We’re happy to report that with the Series 1, Steelcase marries function to that beautiful form. After three days of sitting in the chair, we felt the seat had the perfect balance of cushiness and firmness. While we were initially concerned that the thick, plastic lumbar adjustment would feel stiff, it wasn’t an issue. The mesh backrest was both flexible and supportive throughout the testing period. The backrest, which has what Steelcase refers to as “Integrated Liveback Technology,” might not look as structured as some of the heavily padded backrests on the market, but it outperformed the cushioned backrests because it moves with you as you work and shift positi