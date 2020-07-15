It’s becoming increasingly clear that remote work could become the new normal, so if you haven’t already, now is a good time to consider upgrading your home office. Whether you’re trying to punch up an existing setup or make a temporary situation feel more permanent, one key upgrade you should make is swapping out that dining room chair for an actual office chair that won’t wreak havoc on your back.

In an effort to discover which office chairs are actually comfortable, we spent more than a month testing 11 different options varying in price, function and style. We compared important features, like back and lumbar support, and dug into whether more expensive options are really worth the extra money. In the end, two chairs sat comfortably at the top for us: