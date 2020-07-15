Teenage boy dies from bubonic plague after eating marmot

(CNN) A 15-year-old boy has died from bubonic plague in western Mongolia, according to government health officials.

The teenager caught the plague after hunting and eating marmot, according to Dorj Narangerel, spokesperson for Mongolia's Ministry of Health. He died on Sunday.

Marmots are large ground squirrels, a type of rodent, that have historically been linked to plague outbreaks in the region.

Tests confirmed the teenager had contracted bubonic plague and authorities imposed quarantine measures in the Tugrug district of Gobi-Altai province.

The quarantine, which began on Sunday, will run until Saturday, and authorities have already isolated 15 people who came into contact with the teenager. All of them are healthy.

