Tunisia Prime Minister abruptly resigns

(CNN) Tunisia's Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh handed his resignation to the country's president on Wednesday, amid a brewing political crisis.

Fakhfakh was appointed prime minister by President Kais Saied in January following general elections last year that ended with no clear winner and a fractured parliament.

The Prime Minister's office said Fakhfakh's resignation was aimed at preventing more political conflict.

"The decision has been made in the national interest and in order to avoid more conflicts between state institutions in the country and to uphold the principle of moralization of political life," the office said in a statement.

