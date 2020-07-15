Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot killed in a freak car accident

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Tributes have poured in after Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot was killed in a freak car accident Tuesday.

Tolulope Arotile, 24, died of head injuries sustained after a former school friend accidentally reversed into her while she was trying to greet her, the country's air force said in a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he received the news with "deep pain" and sent condolences to her family and colleagues, his aide said in a statement.

Buhari recalled he had witnessed Arotile skills in flying combat helicopters and saluted her contributions to the nation's battle against terrorism and armed banditry attacks.

"The President salutes Arotile's bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered," the statement read.

Arotile pictured with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Read More