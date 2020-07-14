Unusual supernova sent this star speeding across our galaxy

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 7:06 PM ET, Tue July 14, 2020

When a star&#39;s mass is ejected during a supernova, it expands quickly. Eventually, it will slow and form a hot bubble of glowing gas. A white dwarf will emerge from this gas bubble and move across the galaxy.
The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope.
This Hubble Space Telescope image shows NGC 7513, a barred spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away. Due to the expansion of the universe, the galaxy appears to be moving away from the Milky Way at an accelerate rate.
This artist&#39;s concept illustration shows what the luminous blue variable star in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy may have looked like before it mysteriously disappeared.
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of a supermassive black hole and its surrounding disk of gas. Inside this disk are two smaller black holes orbiting one another. Researchers identified a flare of light suspected to have come from one such binary pair soon after they merged into a larger black hole.
This image, taken from a video, shows what happens as two objects of different masses merge together and create gravitational waves.
This is an artist&#39;s impression showing the detection of a repeating fast radio burst seen in blue, which is in orbit with an astrophysical object seen in pink.
Fast radio bursts, which make a splash by leaving their host galaxy in a bright burst of radio waves, helped detect &quot;missing matter&quot; in the universe.
