Donald Trump just can't land a punch on Joe Biden

But in the 2020 race, nothing seems to be sticking. Trump's mocking nickname for his foe -- "Sleepy Joe" -- is not cutting through like "Crooked Hillary," "Low Energy Jeb" and "Little Marco" did for rivals in 2016. And with Biden laying low, Trump is not getting the chance to weaken him: He needs the former vice president on TV all the time, making his signature verbal gaffes and stumbling into mistakes under the pressure.

A tale of two magic kingdoms

Guests at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park's phased reopening.

On July 13, Hong Kong Disneyland announced that it would shut down -- after an outbreak of just 52 new coronavirus cases prompted the territory to retighten social distancing measures.

Hong Kong Disneyland on January 26, 2020, during the park's first round of closures.

The jilted doctor

Who would you trust for advice in the worst health crisis in 100 years? A world-renowned expert who helped beat back HIV/AIDS, Zika, Ebola and tuberculosis? Or the former host of "Love Connection," a 1980s dating game show?

Trump, for one, isn't talking to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci anymore. The man came running for decades when presidents declared health emergencies, and earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush. His crime is pointing out the obvious truth: that the pandemic isn't going well at all in the US. Trump is also jealous of Fauci's glowing press, sources tell CNN.

'50 years from now, people are going to be reflecting historically on this'

On Monday, speaking during a webinar with the Stanford School of Medicine, Dr. Anthony Fauci called the global coronavirus pandemic an epidemiologist's "worst nightmare." "One thinks about the worst nightmare of an infectious disease person who's interested in global health and outbreaks -- is the combination of a new microbe that has [a] spectacular ... degree of capability of transmitting, and also has a considerable degree of morbidity and mortality -- and here it is, it's happened," he said. "I think 50 years from now, people are going to be reflecting historically on this, the way we used to reflect on the 1918 outbreak," he said.

Speaking of phased reopenings...