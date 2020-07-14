Astronomers witness 'teenage' years of our universe in explosion

Photos: Wonders of the universe The afterglow of short gamma ray burst that was detected 10 billion light-years away is shown here in a circle. This image was taken by the Gemini-North telescope. Hide Caption 1 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe This Hubble Space Telescope image shows NGC 7513, a barred spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away. Due to the expansion of the universe, the galaxy appears to be moving away from the Milky Way at an accelerate rate. Hide Caption 2 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's concept illustration shows what the luminous blue variable star in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy may have looked like before it mysteriously disappeared. Hide Caption 3 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's illustration of a supermassive black hole and its surrounding disk of gas. Inside this disk are two smaller black holes orbiting one another. Researchers identified a flare of light suspected to have come from one such binary pair soon after they merged into a larger black hole. Hide Caption 4 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image, taken from a video, shows what happens as two objects of different masses merge together and create gravitational waves. Hide Caption 5 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's impression showing the detection of a repeating fast radio burst seen in blue, which is in orbit with an astrophysical object seen in pink. Hide Caption 6 of 187

Photos: Wonders of the universe Fast radio bursts, which make a splash by leaving their host galaxy in a bright burst of radio waves, helped detect "missing matter" in the universe. Hide Caption 7 of 187