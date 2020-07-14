Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed has been demolished

(CNN) The Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer last month was demolished Tuesday.

The charred remains of the restaurant, which became a focal point of protests in the weeks after the 27-year-old Brooks was killed, started being torn down Tuesday morning, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

By evening, the building was a pile of rubble.

The June 12 shooting occurred as protests unfolded across the country against police violence against Black people. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down in the wake of the killing.