Pennsylvania law now requires officers applying for new jobs to submit previous employment records

(CNN) Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a pair of police reforms bills into law on Tuesday, including background checks requiring officers seeking new positions to reveal previous employment records.

The bills were pushed by Pennsylvania's legislature in response to nationwide protests that followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25.

"Let me say this very clearly: Black lives matter," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said before the bills were signed. "But saying it -- that's just not enough. We must listen and we must take action. And today ... will be a down payment on the types of reforms we need to deliver on here in Pennsylvania."

One law will require officers to turn over all previous employment records when applying for new roles in law enforcement. It will require police agencies to explain why officers with past offenses were hired and it mandates creation of a database where departments can document disciplinary actions.

The other law mandates mental health evaluations of officers and training on use of force, de-escalation and community and cultural justice.