Dashboard camera captures the moment an officer saves the life of a 3-week-old baby

(CNN) An officer is being hailed a hero after he quickly saved a 3-week-old baby who was struggling to breath.

The Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan posted the dashcam video of the heroic act on its Facebook page Monday

Officer Cameron Maciejewski is seen rushing to a call concerning a 3-week-old baby who isn't breathing on July 9. He is bombarded by the family when he arrives at their home and the mother is frantic. Maciejewski calmly assures her and the rest of the family before asking for the baby girl.

He checks for signs of life before realizing something is caught in her airway. He turns her over as the baby's mother hovers over him and preforms a few back thrusts before the child starts to cry.

The officer assures the family that the baby is okay as the mother falls to the ground in relief.

