A Montana nursing home turned down free Covid-19 tests. Now, almost every resident is infected and 8 have died

(CNN) An assisted living facility in Billings, Montana, was offered free, voluntary surveillance coronavirus testing for residents and staff by the state of Montana in June but declined, health officials say.

Now, almost all of the residents and some staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care have Covid-19, and eight residents have died of the disease, according to officials.

On June 30, one resident of Canyon Creek began to show symptoms of Covid-19, Chase Salyers, a spokesman for Koelsch Senior Communities, the company that runs the facility, told CNN.

After that person's test came back positive, the facility tested everyone on July 3, Salyers explained.

Those tests revealed that of the 59 Canyon Creek residents and 55 staff who were tested, 43 residents and 15 staff were positive for Covid-19, the company said last week

