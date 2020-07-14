12-year-old boy finds a veteran's dog tag and returns it to his family 46 years after his death

(CNN) A Fourth of July kayaking trip forever changed the lives of two families when 12-year-old Kolton Conrad found a dog tag that belonged to a man who died 46 years ago.

It belonged to Steven Rhonemus, a Marine veteran who died in a 1974 motorcycle crash at the age of 24. Today, the dog tag is with Rhonemus's daughter, whom he never met because she was born months after his death.

Kolton was on a trip with his father and brother on Ohio's Hocking River when they stopped to pick up trash from a sandbar. Kolton had recently started watching YouTube videos about finding lost treasures and kept an eye out for anything of value when he spotted the dog tag glimmering under the water.

Kolton, who told CNN that he is looking forward to joining the military when he is old enough, has been excited about the armed forces ever since his aunt enlisted about a decade ago. When he realized what he found, Kolton wanted to return the dog tag to the owner; but the Conrads only had one clue: the last name Rhonemus.

Steven Rhonemus' dog tag

Kolton's mother, Ashley Conrad, took a photo of it and told CNN, "I put it out on Facebook, not knowing if we would ever find the family or we would ever know anything."

