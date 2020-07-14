43 new coronavirus cases have been linked to one large house party in Michigan

(CNN) Forty-three new coronavirus cases have been linked to a large house party from early July in Washtenaw County, Michigan, according to health officials.

Most of the new cases are young people between the ages of 15 and 25, the Washtenaw County Health Department said in a press release Monday

It is believed that the party took place between July 2 and 3, and health officials are now asking anyone who attended the party to self quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.

There were an additional 66 people who are believed to have had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case. That number does not include family members who are immediate household contacts of the newly identified cases, the release said.