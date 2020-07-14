One day into new mask law, one man is dead and another injured over a dispute in a Michigan store

(CNN) A customer at a Quality Dairy in Eaton County, Michigan, was shot dead by police after stabbing a male customer in a dispute over not wearing a face mask, a day after a new mask law took effect.

A 43-year-old man walked into the store not wearing a mask and was confronted by a 77-year-old customer for not wearing a face mask, according to a Michigan State Police statement

Both men left the store and got into an argument in the parking lot. It was then that the suspect stabbed the older customer and fled in a car.

He was later spotted on the road and stopped by a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The suspect got out of the car and approached the deputy with a knife.

"The deputy attempted to increase distance by backing up and subsequently shot and injured the suspect," police said.

