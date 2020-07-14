Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's $19 million settlement with accusers

(CNN) A federal judge in New York has rejected a proposed $19 million settlement for the women who accused former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment, a lawyer for several of the accusers said Tuesday.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that it will "review the decision and determine next steps."

"Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so," James' spokeswoman Kelly Donnelly said.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein issued the ruling Tuesday.

The settlement stems from a 2018 civil rights lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office against Weinstein, Robert Weinstein and the Weinstein companies at large for "egregious violations of New York's civil rights, human rights, and business laws."

Read More