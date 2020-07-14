Florida seniors mark four months isolated indoors -- and the virus is only getting worse

(CNN) While much of the US shut down to help curb the coronavirus pandemic, life in Florida seemed oddly uninterrupted. Beaches grew crowded, and so did bars, with many residents standing firm against wearing masks.

But for seniors who have been isolated from the outside world since March 15, their reality looks much different. Instead of beers on the beach and sunny days by the pool, they have been stuck inside, alone, without visitors.

Florida issued an emergency order in March that prohibits visits to nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities, except for families and friends in end-of-life circumstances. Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the restrictions this week for another 60 days.

While Florida quickly loosened coronavirus restrictions earlier than most of country, the state now has triple the number of China's Covid-19 cases. Over the weekend, Florida achieved a new record for the most new cases in a single day --15,300 on Saturday -- from any state, including New York state earlier in the pandemic.

Florida's AARP, a non-profit focused on issues affecting seniors, is urging the state to implement extensive safety procedures that would allow nursing homes to once again welcome visitors.

