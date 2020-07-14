Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado, health officials warn

(CNN) A squirrel in Colorado has tested positive for the bubonic plague.

The disease has been around for centuries and is responsible for the deadliest pandemic in human history. An estimated 50 million people in Europe died during the Black Death pandemic of the Middle Ages.

JCPH warns the public that it can infect both humans and animals if proper precautions are not taken.

The disease can be transmitted from flea bites and infected animals. While modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if treated quickly enough, it's still a major threat to both humans and animals.

