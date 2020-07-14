'Significant progress' made against fire on Navy ship in San Diego

(CNN) The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego is still burning but firefighters have made "significant progress" toward putting it out, a Navy admiral said Tuesday.

The situation on the amphibious assault ship is stable and there is no threat of fire to the tanks that carry the approximately 1 million gallons of fuel on board, said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three.

"We still have an active fire which we are combating both from within and externally from multiple access points," he said at a press conference.

Sobeck said it was possible the fire could be extinguished in the next 24 hours.

At least 61 people, 38 sailors and 23 civilians, sustained minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, Sobeck said. No personnel are hospitalized.

