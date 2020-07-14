One of the country's largest megachurches says it's canceling all in-person services for the rest of 2020 over coronavirus concerns

(CNN) One of the country's largest megachurches said it is suspending in-person worship for the rest of 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Atlanta's North Point Ministries , which counts over seven locations in and around the city and hosts over 30,000 people every Sunday, will host digital services for the rest of the year, ministry founder and senior pastor Andy Stanley told parishioners in a video message.

"Even if we did reopen, we certainly would not be able to create a quality adult or children's worship experience with social distancing protocols in place," Stanley said.

North Point came to the decision because of its size and the difficulty that poses for contact tracing , Stanley said. If a church member is diagnosed with coronavirus after attending a service, North Point would be responsible for contact tracing, or identifying anyone who could've been exposed to that sick person.

Stanley said contact tracing would be an "impossible thing to do" given average church attendance.