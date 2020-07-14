Allentown Police investigating after video appears to show officer putting his knee on man's neck

(CNN) Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, said they are investigating after video appears to show an officer kneeling on a man's neck while a second officer and another person hold the man's hands behind his back.

An investigation into the incident, which took place Saturday, is ongoing, Allentown Police Assistant Chief of Support Services Bill Lake told CNN.

A statement from the police chief said the man was behaving erratically and was noncompliant when officers attempted to restrain him.

Officers were at the emergency room of a hospital Saturday when they saw a man vomiting and staggering in the street before stopping in the driveway of the emergency room, according to a statement from Chief Glenn Granitz. After he was approached by officers and hospital staff, he allegedly yelled and spit at them, the chief said in the statement.

"As the officers attempted to restrain the individual, all parties fell to the ground," Granitz said in the statement. "The individual continued to be noncompliant which required officers to restrain the individual and the hospital applied a spit shield."

