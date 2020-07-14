Razer is a trusted name when it comes to peripherals in the PC gaming arena. Even if you don’t plan on fragging a single demon in Doom with Razer’s products, the keyboards and mice are fantastic buys for anyone who regularly uses a computer.

Tuesday’s Amazon Gold Box includes a Razer deal with up to 50% off Razer PC gaming devices and accessories, many of which are going for some particularly incredible prices. You can snag an entire gaming PC, a variety of mice, keyboards, and mousepads, all for well under their usual prices.

So whether you want to prepare yourself for this fall’s Cyberpunk 2077 release or you just need to replace an unreliable old keyboard, there are more than a few Razer products here that will likely catch your eye. These lower prices are only available for one day, so if you see something you like, you’d better pounce fast.

Laptops

There’s only one laptop available in the Razer sale, but it’s a great option if you’ve been considering a portable but reliable gaming PC. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop is now $1,450, down from $1,700.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop ($1,449.99, originally $1,699.99; amazon.com)

It won’t run every single triple-A gaming experience on the highest settings possible, but it still holds its own thanks to an Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch 1080 display that boasts a 60Hz refresh rate — none of which is anything to sneeze at. It all comes packaged in an attractive and sleek aluminum chassis, which should stay in great shape even if it takes a couple of spills.

Mice

Razer’s mice are some of the best in the industry, and this sale showcases some great picks for buyers on a budget, as well as those who are looking to splurge a bit on something flashy.

For anyone needing a cheaper mouse that just works, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse is a pared-down version of Razer’s pricier wares that works in any situation, whether it’s used during a gaming session or for filing taxes, thanks to its 6,400 DPI.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse ($23.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The Naga Trinity is a more hardcore tool for gamers who need additional buttons for games like World of Warcraft or League of Legends, with side plates that can be customized to your liking. It has up to 19 programmable buttons that can be remapped as you see fit, as well as a 16,000-DPI optical sensor for precision movements. It’s truly for the gaming elite.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse ($61.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse is a well-rounded but heavy-duty wireless mouse with low latency and six programmable buttons. It also boasts up to 450 hours of battery life with a Bluetooth connection that keeps you going whether you’re at home or on the go.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The Basilisk Ultimate mouse is a souped-up version of the Basilisk X, offering the same low latency, programmable buttons (11 with this model) and lengthy battery life as its X counterpart. It’s also 25% faster than even Razer’s HyperSpeed products, with Razer optical mouse switches that use light-based actuation to register movement. Looking to level up your game? This is the mouse to get.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse ($119.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

If you’re in need of an extremely lightweight gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate is the one for you. It boasts the lightest frame in gaming peripherals at just 74 grams (2.6 ounces), and it includes a 20K-DPI optical sensor and eight programmable buttons. It’s even ambidextrous.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

The Atheris is a less expensive option for wireless mouse users who like to switch between left and right hand usage and enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth. It’s no cloud either, with a 7,200-DPI sensor and a 350-hour battery life. Plus, its ridged and rubberized scroll wheel will make browsing feel like a breeze.

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Mouse pads

If you’re grabbing some new mice, a mouse pad is a must. There are a few options available in the sale, including simple mats with grippy textures like the Razer Sphex and the Razer Goliathus Speed mouse pads, which offer the normal amount of real estate you’d expect.

Razer Sphex V2 Gaming Mouse Pad ($9.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Razer Goliathus Speed (Medium) Gaming Mouse Pad ($9.99, originally $21.53; amazon.com)

There’s also the Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad, which adds plenty more space for your everyday activities, as well as the option to customize it with Chroma-enabled RGB lighting.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Keyboards

Keyboards are an all-important component when it comes to gaming and productivity on a PC. You can’t express yourself without one on the computer, after all. Razer makes particularly fantastic keyboards, and there are a couple on sale now that should please any mechanical fan.

The BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is for anyone who wants to get to typing in style. It can be fully personalized with Razer Chroma RGB software, with support for 16.8 million colors with individually backlit keys. There’s also an ergonomic magnetic wrist rest that includes plush leatherette for you to keep yourself in tip-top condition whether you’re writing or gaming.

It’s also durable, with a military-grade metal top plate and support for up to 80 million clicks. You can get the BlackWidow Elite in three different key configurations, Green, Yellow, and Orange, with varying tactile sensations and “clickiness,” depending on what you prefer while typing.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Green, Yellow, or Orange Switches ($102.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

The Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Tenkeyless keyboard is much the same as the other on sale, but without the number pad to the right of the letters on the board, so if you don’t need to key in numbers often, you can opt for this version to take up less desk space (and spend less money).

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Green, Yellow, or Orange Switches (starting at $69.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Keypads

Keypads meet somewhere in the middle between mice and keyboards and offer ease of use for gamers looking to get an edge in titles where macros are required as well as fast fingers. Both of these options are excellent picks, with the Tartarus v2 offering a cheaper version of the Pro, for gamers just getting into using these peripherals.

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad ($89.99, originally $112.85; amazon.com)

Headsets

A great headset is another tool in a gamer’s kit that offers a lot more than just a way to enjoy entertainment without background noise. It’s also how gamers communicate with teammates and listen for footsteps from the enemy.

The Kraken Tournament Edition features THX 7.1 surround sound with an aluminum frame, a retractable noise-canceling mic and USB digital audio controller included. It’s also lightweight and comfy, with plush ear cups for those marathon gaming rounds.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset ($64.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The Kraken X comes with fewer frills than the Tournament Edition, but it’s still a solid headset. It’s ultralight for your comfort and features 7.1 surround sound, integrated audio controls and a bendable microphone.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

